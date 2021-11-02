ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For the first time in more than 100 years, the City of St. Louis will consolidate its 28 wards into 14, a redistricting effort approved by voters nearly a decade ago.

The first draft of the map, released on Monday by the Board of Aldermen Legislative Committee, provides rough outlines of the new 14 wards. According to Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, the new wards were based off of the latest census data and are true to total population, not just eligible voting populations.

"This is one of the most difficult redistricting's the city will ever have because you're going from 28 wards down to 14 wards," Reed said. "So, what you're essentially asking the aldermen to do is potentially vote themselves off the island. Cast a vote that ultimately removes you from office."

The board said it's goal is to minimize the number of neighborhoods split up between multiple wards, while ensuring everyone is fairly represented.

Adam Wright, who lives in the Southampton neighborhood, said his neighborhood has been divided between three wards for at least the last 10 years.

"We love working with our aldermen and women, but it poses challenges," Wright said. "Every time we want to do something neighborhood wide, that's multiple people that we have to get support from, especially if it involves city services."

Because many neighborhood associations, including Wright's, are volunteer based, resources can quickly be stretched thin across three wards.

"It makes it difficult to have a cohesive neighborhood plan for vacant properties, or traffic needs or whatever it might be because instead of one alderman signing off on it, we have to get three, we have to figure out funding from three."

Right now, Wright's neighborhood is split east and west, but the new redistricting maps changes the split to north and south, something he's nervous about.

"We have very different characteristics and that north-south stretch has me concerned about whether we will get the full attention of the alderman or alderwoman for our little sliver of Southampton that falls into that ward."

Ideally, Wright said he'd love to see his neighborhood be in one ward, all together. While they've learned how to function spread across three wards, he admits projects and goals would be streamlined if neighbors only had to approach one alderman.

On Tuesday night, the board's legislative committee held a public comment session via Zoom, allowing city residents and organizations to share their thoughts on the preliminary map.

"Firstly, I want to say shame on the Board of Aldermen for waiting nine years to start this process," said city resident Sara Levin. "You wasted time trying to get the issue re-voted on, you could have been planning better."

Several residents that spoke, including Levin, criticized the board for not letting people know about the input sessions sooner. Committee President Jeffrey Boyd said only four residents had officially signed up to speak, although others in attendance were eventually able to speak, too.

"If you're disappointed in the community for not showing up, the community is disappointed that we only found out about this meeting five days ago," said Levin.

Wright, too, said with the end-of-year deadline looming, it leaves neighborhood groups little time to assemble.

"That doesn't give us much time to mobilize residents to say here's how we feel about this," he said. "It's almost as if it was decided that we don't want to give a lot of time for public comment, so we don't have to deal with the fallout from this."

Regardless of the final borders, Alderman Reed said the new map will consist of seven wards that offer a majority Black population along with seven wards offering a majority white population, in line with federal guidelines.

While the map must be completed by Dec. 31, the 28 aldermen are not due for re-election until spring of 2023. According to one current alderman, it's unclear what that will mean for representation in 2022.