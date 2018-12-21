ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City police are now stepping up enforcement on sex offenders after an audit revealed a startling number of sex offenders in the city were not registering as required by law.
“We still don't know where they are,” said St. Louis Police Lt. Pierre Benoist.
Warrants are now out for the arrest of people like Tommie Johnson, Dana Smith and Leonard Byndom, all of them convicted of serious sexual crimes. All of them have not registered as sex offenders for over 20 years.
"It’s a concern on where they have been. If we think they have been hiding, than that is a concern,” said Lt. Benoist.
In October, state Auditor Nicole Galloway said she was concerned law enforcement wasn't doing enough to track down sex offenders.
“Sex offenders aren't registering as they need to every six months or 90 days but after that, law enforcement aren't following up,” she said.
Galloway reported 1,200 sex offenders were non-compliant statewide.
But St. Louis City's percentage of missing sex offenders was among the highest in the state, with close to 20 percent non-compliant.
At the time, 244 sex offenders' whereabouts were unknown.
“We didn't have the manpower so of course ours is going to slip,” said Lt. Benoist.
Lt. Pierre Benoist is head of the warrant and fugitive division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
He says the audit opened some eyes.
“I think it showed a few weaknesses and that we are willing to address them the best we can," Benoist said.
He says the unit that handles sex offenders was simply overwhelmed.
On certain days, as many as 70 sex offenders show up to register leaving less time for compliance checks.
“If they register in the city and then they move to Arkansas, or go into a nursing home or they die, we have no control over that,” Benoist said.
Now, though, they have more manpower in the unit, a move that was already underway before the audit.
They’ve reduced the number of non-compliant sex offenders in the city 25 percent and they've applied for 104 warrants for sex offenders on the lamb since October 1.
“There are going to be people who have to face the consequences, but we are trying to get them back to follow the rules,” Benoist said.
The department's goal is keeping people safe.
“The public wants to know who is living next door to them,” Benoist said.
Lt. Benoist says they have already had successful compliance checks, going door-to-door to verify sex offenders are where they're supposed to be.
He says they will plan even more in the future.
