ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis police say they will be enforcing its juvenile curfew in the aftermath of recent shootings downtown.
September 18, 2021
In a tweet posted Saturday afternoon, St. Louis Metropolitan police say that they will enforce the juvenile curfew ordinance. The curfew lasts from midnight-5:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. on all other days. Officers say that parents should pick their child up within 45 minutes of being notified of a curfew violation or they could be cited for "Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor."
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones plans to unveil a new plan to cut down on crime in downtown St. Louis Tuesday morning.
The move comes after recent shootings in downtown St. Louis. Authorities say there have been large groups of disruptive teens hanging out overnight in downtown.
