ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis police say they will be enforcing its juvenile curfew in the aftermath of recent shootings downtown.

In a tweet posted Saturday afternoon, St. Louis Metropolitan police say that they will enforce the juvenile curfew ordinance. The curfew lasts from midnight-5:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. on all other days. Officers say that parents should pick their child up within 45 minutes of being notified of a curfew violation or they could be cited for "Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor."

The move comes after recent shootings in downtown St. Louis. Authorities say there have been large groups of disruptive teens hanging out overnight in downtown.