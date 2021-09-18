Detectives are searching for answers after two shootings within a block of each other left four people wounded late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis police say they will be enforcing its juvenile curfew in the aftermath of recent shootings downtown.

In a tweet posted Saturday afternoon, St. Louis Metropolitan police say that they will enforce the juvenile curfew ordinance. The curfew lasts from midnight-5:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. on all other days. Officers say that parents should pick their child up within 45 minutes of being notified of a curfew violation or they could be cited for "Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor."

The move comes after recent shootings in downtown St. Louis. Authorities say there have been large groups of disruptive teens hanging out overnight in downtown.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.