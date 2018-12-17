ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City Police Department’s K9 dogs, Sid and Niko, received donated protective vests Monday morning.
A non-profit organization donated a bullet and stab protective vests for the St. Louis City Metro Police Department’s dogs.
K9 Sid received a vest sponsored by Staten Island Companion Dog Training Club.
K9 Niko’s vest is embroidered with “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is based in Massachusetts with a mission to provide protective vest to dogs of law enforcement.
