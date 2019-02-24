ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of people attended the Purina Pet Parade in Soulard Sunday afternoon. Even the St. Louis Metro Police chief got in on the fun with his dog.
Police Chief John Hayden was seen walking through the parade of two-legged and four-legged marchers. Hayden was carrying his little furry friend, “Reeses” in his arms.
As a mark of the little dog’s loyalty, she was even dressed up as a “police dog” in support of her owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.