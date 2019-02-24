Hayden's dog Reeses

Police Chief John Hayden's dog Reeses looks ready to report for duty, in her own police uniform.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of people attended the Purina Pet Parade in Soulard Sunday afternoon. Even the St. Louis Metro Police chief got in on the fun with his dog.

Police Chief John Hayden was seen walking through the parade of two-legged and four-legged marchers. Hayden was carrying his little furry friend, “Reeses” in his arms.

As a mark of the little dog’s loyalty, she was even dressed up as a “police dog” in support of her owner.

Police Chief John Hayden and his dog

Police Chief John Hayden was seen among the many dog owners during the Purina Pet Parade with his dog, Reeses.

