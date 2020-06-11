ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- As Gov. Parson announced Missouri's full reopening coming June 15, there's growing confusion over whether the playgrounds in St. Louis City parks are open or closed because of the pandemic.
The city has 110 parks with approximately 70 playgrounds.
Currently, all the playgrounds remain closed.
Thursday morning, Julie Bodsky was pushing her granddaughter on the swings at one of those closed playgrounds.
She does take precautions to guard against COVID-19 but also favors loosening restrictions.
"You need to start opening up but being careful with the social distancing," she said. "I'm disappointed to see people not wearing masks when you cannot social distance like in some of the grocery stores.
Signs are up all over parks warning residents, and Bodsky said the yellow tape cordoning off the playground was up over the weekend
Monday, most of it was gone.
"When the tape went down then we started swinging on the swings," she said.
Greg Hayes, director of city parks, said golf courses are open once again after being closed for two months, along with tennis courts and pickleball courts because those are all considered areas of limited or no-contact.
But playgrounds remain closed.
Hayes said the city would like to open the playgrounds, and it is a frequent discussion, but for now it just would not be prudent.
Hayes for the most part people have been respectful of the restrictions, and he's asking the public to have patience.
He says the city is considering opening the playgrounds again but are still working out a plan.
