ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Sarah Gilland is one of dozens of unhoused individuals who’ve been living at a temporary homeless encampment near Tucker Blvd and Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd for two weeks.

“If I could, I’d have a job. If I could, I’d have a roof over my head, stuff happens,” said Gilland.

Tuesday morning, Gilland says she and others were confused after the City of St. Louis placed a fence around the plaza. City leaders say the fence is to provide privacy for the unhoused. Gilland says she feels the fence is the city’s attempt to conceal the homeless population, while the neighboring building prepares to move employees into its new offices.

“I feel caged in, like an animal, I’m human,” said Gilland.

The building just north of the plaza will be home to Square, a San Francisco- based payment processing company.

“St. Louis City absolutely has a problem with the homeless population,” said Board of Aldermen President Louis Reed.

Reed introduced Board Bill 2. It will allocate more than $30 million from America Recovery Act funds to create job training programs, renovate dilapidated houses and aid in the expansion of tiny home community for the homeless.

“All of these things help our homeless population, help slow the tide of families that are becoming homeless, because of their circumstances, because of their work situation,” Reed said.

If passed, the bill will act as an addition to Mayor Tishaura Jones’ plan to spend $80 million in COVID-19 relief. More than $35 million of that funding will go towards programs and resources, or those dealing with homelessness or housing insecurity. The city says the fence is temporary and within the next 60 days, they are working on relocating the homeless encampment.