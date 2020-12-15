ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Health authorities have ordered a downtown restaurant to close, citing violations of COVID-19 restrictions.
The St. Louis Department of Health has ordered the Reign Restaurant to close. In a letter, health officials say that people at Reign have continuously ignored orders on mask wearing and social distancing.
The city cites posts on Instagram showing patrons packed inside, without masks on.
The letter goes onto say that the restaurant must remain closed until:
- COVID-19 positivity rate is at or below 5 percent in St. Louis City for 30 days.
- The vaccine becomes available for general population and the city gets to herd immunity.
- The CDC declares the pandemic over.
St. Louis City Michael Garvin released the following statement about the closure:
"The Mayor is doing the best she can to keep these places open and protect public health at the same time."
The restaurant is owned by Dana Kelly, who is running for mayor in 2021. News 4 reached out to her for comment, but she did not directly speak about the closure.
Read the full letter below.
