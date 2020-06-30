ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Another homeless encampment in downtown St. Louis has been ordered to be vacated.
The City of St. Louis is ordering anyone without a home to leave the encampment under Interstate 44 by Tuesday morning. A lawsuit has been filed in response to the city’s actions.
In May, ArchCity Defenders also filed a lawsuit when the city ordered the homeless encampment across from city hall to vacate. A federal judge denied that temporary restraining order.
City officials said people in the encampment under the interstate have been offered housing for the past two weeks. People in the encampment and the suit by ArchCity Defenders disputes that.
The city claims the encampment is not safe, citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
This is the third tent city in recent months the city has ordered to be disbanded.
