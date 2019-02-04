SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis has shut-down a South City bridge because of safety concerns.
Crews shut down the Columbia Avenue bridge, near the intersection of Southwest Avenue, along the border of the Hill neighborhood and Southwest Garden just after 2 p.m. Monday.
City officials tell News 4 that engineers checked out the bridge last week and noticed too many large trucks drive over it, causing safety concerns because of the bridge’s load restrictions.
No details have been released yet on when the bridge could re-open.
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
