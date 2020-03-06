ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cure Violence officials are looking to put boots on the ground to fight crime.

The program puts people in high-crime areas who make connections with community members to change the path they may be on.

The first site is looking to hire five people as violence interrupters and outreach workers.

President of the Board of Alderman Lewis Reed says jobs are open to anyone with a passion for beating crime and poverty in St. Louis.

"We're looking for people who truly understand the community at large, particularly north St. Louis and can go help us address some of these issues head-on and on the front end," Reed said.

Reed said it doesn't matter if you have a rough past. Your experience could make you the best candidate for one of the open position.

You can go to employmentstl.org to learn more about the positions.