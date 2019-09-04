WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of Wildwood is taking new security steps to protect police, the public and its future.
The city will be adding bullet proof glass to seven windows outside the police department, which is attached to city hall. They are paying almost $66,000 to install the protective layer that will make them bullet proof.
Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin says there hasn't been a recent security threat, but he just wants to stay ahead of the game.
"Why now with the bullet proof glass? Well, the bullet proof glass had been under consideration for some time, it just hadn't been done," said Mayor Bowlin.
The city hired Clear Armor out of Illinois to install the bullet proof layer to the glass. On its website, Clear Armor describes the layer as burglar, bomb and break/shatter resistant.
Wildwood is also adding a metal detective to be used when night court is held.
The mayor says he's also interested in looking to possibly adding the bullet proof protective layer to the windows outside council chambers.
The city is also adding surveillance cameras to the outside of the building.
