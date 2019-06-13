WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of Wentzville has announced its plans to purchase the Lindenwood Ice Arena.
The plans were announced at the Board of Aldermen meeting Wednesday night. The arena was purchased for $2 million, which will be paid in annual payments of $100,000 over the next 20 years.
The facility is currently home to the Lindenwood Lions. It was renovated in 2010, with upgrades made to the locker rooms and scoreboards.
According to the city, their purchase will provide more opportunities for the Wentzville Parks and Recreation Department to host programs and special events for the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.