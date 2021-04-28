WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The mayor of Wellston is eagerly looking forward to the future, as a partnership with St. Louis County will help clean up illegal dumping and prevent it from returning.
Mayor Nathaniel Griffin said just last year the city invested $87,100 in block grant funding into cleaning up the LuLu Heights neighborhood off of St. Charles Rock Road. After getting a lot of the trash cleaned up, the problem only intensified.
"It's an issue we've been dealing with for several years, but in the last few it's really picked up and become a big problem," Griffin said.
Residents of the neighborhood are taking notice, too. Bob Pierce has lived in LuLu Heights for the last six years and said he's tired of watching people dump their trash in his backyard. "One time I saw a guy dumping his trash and I said, 'excuse me, what do you think you're doing?' He pulled around to the front of my house and said, 'what are you going to do about it?'"
Pierce is working to get neighbors and city officials on board to completely clean up the neighborhood, which he said would allow for cars to enter the area from more than one direction. "I like to walk to the store, but I have to walk through all this stuff," he said. "I get visions of what it could look like again and I'm going to do my part, my best, to see if it gets back that way."
The St. Louis County Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority announced this week it will lead a targeted clean up of parcels of land it owns in the neighborhood as well as public rights of way. "With cameras and license plate readers, again, we can keep track of who is going in and out," said Griffin. "If your truck goes in with debris and comes out empty, we'll know what you've done."
Pierce hopes the three-day cleanup scheduled for the end of May will make a difference and help restore pride and respect within LuLu Heights. "People just want to complain and not do anything," Pierce said. "Same complaints. 'Well, I tried and nobody wants to do anything, well that was five years ago, well I don't care I don't have time anymore. If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem."
Pierce said cleaning up his neighborhood is a personal mission and he won't stop until it's restored.
