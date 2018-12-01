SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of Sunset Hills announced Saturday that its Parks and Recreation Department took ownership of the Sunset Lakes Golf Course.
The golf course, which is 122 acres, was donated by doctor Steve Bander on Thursday.
The city said it plans to keep the golf course non-operational through the winter in a press release. It also plans on prohibiting any use of the land until spring 2019.
The city will be enlisting an outside engineering firm during this time to help gather input from the public to evaluate what the new land would best be used for.
