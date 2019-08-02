ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The City of St. Louis is cracking down on illegal dumping and is willing to pay you hundreds of dollars to help.
The program offers $100 to anyone who reports someone illegal dumping. There is a catch. In order to get your check, the person must be arrested and convicted.
At least 36 people have made money so far this year reporting illegal dumping. A South City man is believed to have been paid $400.
"It is an opportunity to make some money and it would help if people report things like that," said Civella Pernell of north St. Louis.
In South City, William Lemons says illegal dumping happens every week. He tells News 4 someone regularly dumps trash, even large pieces of furniture, near his Fox Park home.
“There’s been numerous complaints that’s been made," said Lemons.
He's on board with the program, though he says people shouldn't need an incentive to do the right thing by reporting illegal dumping.
You can report illegal dumping to the Citizens' Service Bureau. The city says it would be ideal if you have the person on camera illegal dumping. If not, the city asks you provide as much information as possible including:
- Date, time, and location of incident
- Description of vehicle and license plate number
- Description of person(s) dumping
- What times/materials were being dumped
- Your name and phone number (optional)
According to the city, fines for illegal dumping are on track to triple this year compared to 2018. The city has also installed nearly 200 cameras hoping to catch people in the act.
