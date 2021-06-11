ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis is working to get homebound residents COVID-19 vaccines.
Starting Monday, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed to homebound residents and their caretakers as part of a mobile vaccination effort.
“We know that certain illnesses, disabilities, and mobility challenges prevent some of our residents from visiting vaccination clinics,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting Director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “Our homebound COVID-19 vaccination efforts are an attempt to effectively reach this portion our population. This group is essential to our vaccination efforts and the overall health of our city, since leaving home for many of the individuals in this group may harm their health.”
More than 200 homebound residents have already registered to get vaccinated. Those who want to register for a homebound vaccine can call the St. Louis Area Agency on Aging at (314) 612-5918, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
