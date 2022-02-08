ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis encouraged residents to be aware of the signs of an opioid overdose and seek help for addiction.
In the past three years, there have been a total of 1,168 that have overdosed on opioids. The St. Louis Department of Public Safety established a committee to provide and receive federal support to help address drug abuse.
The Department also warned that other street drugs may be mixed in with opioids like fentanyl.
“The safety of all citizens is a priority for Public Safety, whether the loss of their lives is through violence or an overdose,” Interim Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom said. “We urge those with chronic addiction to be cautious and seek out resources for treatment.”
The Department of Health recommended residents to educate themselves about the signs of an opioid overdose like small “pinpoint pupils," unconsciousness, choking, limp body, and cold, discolored skin. The risk of exposure to fentanyl or any related substances by touching is very low.
The St. Louis Department of Health stated that giving naloxone to victims that have overdosed is a safe way to treat them. They also recommend washing hands after touching the substance. Hand sanitizer is not recommended, for it can increase absorption.
“Usually when someone survives an opioid overdose, it is because someone else recognized what was happening, knew what to do, and took action,” Director of Health for the City of St. Louis Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis said. “Therefore it is imperative that the community understands the signs ad symptoms of opioid overdose.”
Those who are in emergency overdose situations are encouraged to call 911 for EMS.
