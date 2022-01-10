City of St. Louis reports decrease in violent crimes since start of downtown safety initiative

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis reports that since the start of the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Effort violent crimes have gone down.

The safety initiative was announced by Mayor Tishaura Jones in September 2021 to tackle violence in the area. It came after several shootings along Washington Avenue.

City officials said between January and August 2021 there was an average of 9.6 aggravated assaults with a firearm in the downtown area. From July through December the average dropped to 3.5 assaults.

"These numbers show that our efforts have made a difference in making downtown safer,” said Dr. Dan Isom, City of St. Louis Public Safety Director.

Isom added that car break-ins continue to be a challenge. He said more officers have been assigned to investigate and prevent car break-ins.