ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Getting kids involved in something after-school can help keep them from getting involved in trouble.
The City of St. Louis offers free activities for kids. They can sign up for a number of arts courses, like drumming, dancing, and singing.
Eleven-year-old Lucy Penton spent her summer learning how to work a camera. She said the opportunity helped her find a new passion.
“It makes me feel good because if I find something [to take a picture of] it's something people may pass up, and then when I share it, it’s a picture you don't always see," Penton said.
The hope for every kid who comes into one of the city's recreation centers is that they find something new they love to do.
"They have been so excited. One little girl grabbed the leg of a piano and said I’ve always wanted to play, so she started piano lessons," Evelyn Rice, Commissioner of Recreation for City of St. Louis, said.
There are seven recreation centers throughout the city. If you'd like to get your kid signed up, call the recreation center closest to your home or click here.
Most classes start the first week of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.