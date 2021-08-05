ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis is offering a hiring incentive to fill vacant positions within the Refuse Division.

Thursday, city officials announced that applicants who meet the qualifications for Heavy Equipment Operator II will be offered a $3,000 hiring incentive. City employees who successfully refer applicants to the position will get a one-time $1,000 bonus.

The City of St. Louis is looking to fill more than 100 Civil Service jobs. The positions start at $15 an hour. Applicants can apply online or by phone at (314) 622-4308.