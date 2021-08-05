ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis is offering a hiring incentive to fill vacant positions within the Refuse Division.
As the summer winds down, employers throughout the St. Louis area are still desperate to find employees.
Thursday, city officials announced that applicants who meet the qualifications for Heavy Equipment Operator II will be offered a $3,000 hiring incentive. City employees who successfully refer applicants to the position will get a one-time $1,000 bonus.
The City of St. Louis is looking to fill more than 100 Civil Service jobs. The positions start at $15 an hour. Applicants can apply online or by phone at (314) 622-4308.
