ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis has announced it will lease a former nursing home in north St. Louis to house the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city began leasing part of the former Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home at 3225 N Florissant on Monday.
“Our goal is always to get people into housing. But we recognize that right now, individuals experiencing homelessness are particularly vulnerable. This is an important, potentially life-saving component of the City’s unprecedented response to COVID-19,”said Mayor Lyda Krewson.
Each person will be given a health screening before admittance into the shelter.
The city is working with City Hope St. Louis, a nonprofit organization, to operate and manage the facility.
City Hope will introduce various life skill programs, including workshops on resume writing, job search techniques, health and wellness and assistance with mental illness, substance abuse and related trauma.
Meals and laundry services are provided and the shelter is open 24 hours a day.
The Little Sisters of the Poor closed its doors after nearly 150 years of care in 2018.Officials said that there are not enough nuns to staff their residences around the world so the St. Louis location was chosen to close as a result.
If you or someone you know is need of shelter or housing assistance, please contact the St. Louis Regional Housing Hotline at (314) 802-5444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.