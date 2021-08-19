ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis has partnered with Walgreens and the Regional Health Commission to help schedule more neighborhood COVID-19 vaccination events.
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on Thursday announced the partnership would allow churches, non-profits and community organizations to use an online tool to request scheduling for vaccinations at events. When an organization registers, they will be contacted by a health partner with more information and to schedule an opportunity.
Click here to find out more about holding a vaccination event.
