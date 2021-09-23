COVID-19 vaccinations generic

People receive COVID-19 vaccinations at a Medi-Vaxx Program of the San Fernando Valley pop up clinic at the Montague Charter Academy in Arleta, Monday, August 2, 2021.

 (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis is joining St. Louis County in giving out gift cards to people who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A day after it was announced in the county, the City of St. Louis Department of Health said that residents who get the COVID-19 vaccine will get a gift card on-site as an incentive. A health department representative told News 4 they have $100 gift cards from Commerce Bank and US Bank. 

"Offering incentives is one way to encourage individuals to get vaccinated, especially those who are still undecided, and the health department's highest priority is to ensure people have accurate information so they can make informed decisions about their health," said Dr. Fredrick Echols, Acting Director and Health Commissioner for the City of St. Louis. “Vaccination remains the best way to avoid severe complications from COVID-19 and stay out of the hospital. An incentive may be the extra push some need to get vaccinated.”

The gift card vaccination incentive program is being funding with federal money from the American Rescue Plan. Click here or call 314-657-1499 for upcoming vaccination clinics in the City of St. Louis.

