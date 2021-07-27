ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis is giving gift cards to City Civil Service employees who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains the best way for St. Louisans to protect their families and greatly reduce their chance of ending up in the ICU, and we are using many different tools in our toolbox to encourage vaccination,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “We are actively monitoring COVID-19 cases in the region, and like many other employers, are evaluating whether to mandate vaccines for City employees to protect the public and our workforce.”
Employees who are fully vaccinated will be eligible to get $100 in gifts cards. City officials said employees can use paid time off to receive their vaccines.
The City of St. Louis Health Department will host a vaccination clinic on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. Those who receive the vaccine at the event will receive a free pair of Cardinals tickets. Click here for other vaccine clinics in St. Louis.
