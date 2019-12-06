ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis announced Friday they had filed a petition against T.E.H. Realty.
The city designated the Southwest Crossings apartments in south St. Louis a nuisance property, alleging T.E.H. Realty had 68 property code violations, which remain unfixed.
The city also condemned 14 units for failure to secure certificates of inspections as required by city code.
The petition states T.E.H. also failed to maintain a trash pickup provider as required by city code and "failed to maintain a management company capable of managing a complex of this size."
Now the court must order T.E.H. Realty to take corrective action or order the property be sold.
