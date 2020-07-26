ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials with the City of St. Louis Department of Health are warning people not to fall for spoof calls about COVID-19.
Dr. Fredrick Echols, the department's director, says some residents have gotten calls asking them to call the department's hotline.
Echols says if someone from the health department calls someone, either with test results or to warn someone they have been exposed to COVID-19, they will mention a specific number.
The city is still unsure of the spoofer's goal, whether its to get personal information or money.
