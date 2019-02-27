ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis is giving residents another chance to clear their name if they have outstanding warrants.
They're forgiving all warrants except for those related to driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and any charges related to prostitution.
The amnesty program will run from Monday, March 4 to Wednesday, March 6.
The municipal court on Market Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
And from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
