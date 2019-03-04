ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis is giving residents a chance to clear their name if they have outstanding warrants.
They're forgiving all warrants except for those related to driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and any charges related to prostitution.
“The City of St. Louis has a large number of outstanding warrants. We encourage individuals who have not yet resolved a warrant to use this program as an opportunity to fulfill their obligations to the law without facing undue hardship,” City Court Administrator Richard Torack said.
Once warrants are resolved, defendants will be given a new court or placed on a payment plan. During the event, no defendants will be arrested in court.
The amnesty program will run from Monday, March 4 to Wednesday, March 6.
The program will take place at the municipal court on Market Street, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Those attending the event should bring valid photo identification with their name.
Click here for more details.
