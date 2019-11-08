ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis announced Friday the areas its new $5 million Cure Violence program will focus on.
The city's Department of Health will be taking the lead with the program, city officials say.
READ: Board of Aldermen approves $5M in funding for Cure Violence in St. Louis
The three areas are Wells Goodfellow and Hamilton Heights, Walnut Park and Dutchtown.
Mayor Lyda Krewson continues to engage with other key stakeholders and elected officials to implement and carry out the program.
The plan was drafted in mid-September and notes the number of homicides in the city is more than 150. Some said this program can bring the fuel needed to make real change.
READ: Officials weigh use of MSHP troopers to curb St. Louis gun violence
