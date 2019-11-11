ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis has activated its cold weather outreach Monday.
The city said overflow shelter beds, warming buses and other services will be available because of the forecasted below freezing temperatures.
4Warn Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m.
Anyone in need of shelter from the cold is urged to call 211.
In addition, the St. Louis City Street Crews are standing by to respond to any snow accumulation. Drivers are asked to give the crews room to work and to limit unnecessary travel if possible.
