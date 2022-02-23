ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – St. Charles will have their first annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The event will be for all ages and will take place in Frenchtown, beginning at Eco Park going south down Second Street. The St. Charles Police Mounted Patrol and the Fire Department will be trotting down the parade.
The parade will also include floats from Lindenwood University’s marching band and cheer team, Bike Stop Café cyclists, rainbow stilt walkers, dogs from Five Acres Animal Shelter, and more.
Visit www.stcharlescitymo.gov/mardigras to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.