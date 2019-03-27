ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A long planned development in the City of St. Charles is finally moving forward.
The planned Bangert Island Development has been in the works for more than a decade, but the city says they will be seeking requests for proposals April 3.
The proposed Bangert Island Development is 120 acres of a planned mixed used development on the south side on I-70. It sits along the Missouri River and includes the piece of land known as Bangert Island.
The area for years was a conservation site. It’s no longer an island as the Missouri River has filled up the channel. But the city hopes to bring new life to an underdeveloped area.
“This is our future for our city, we own the island, we own the land for phase one,” said St. Charles Mayor Sally Faith.
Phase one will include 22 acres of mixed use development that sits next to Streets of St. Charles. They are already pilling up dirt to bring the land above the flood plain.
“We have one million cars that drive by each week but no one looks at this ground and sees anything to stop at,” said Brad Temme, the City of St. Charles’ Director of Engineering.
But one major draw is the Katy Trail. The trail cuts through the planned development, and Bangert Island as it is now is used as a mountain biking trail area.
“It’s just a nice place to get away and get some fresh air,” said Jamie Sanders, who rides the trail often.
Sanders along with others are concerned the impact this proposed development with have on the trail. The Greenway Network, a volunteer organization, is worried about the impact on the Missouri River and the trail, saying it will increase traffic danger and have a negative environmental impact.
They passed a resolution in 2014 asking St Charles County to keep it as a conservation area. The city bought the property in 2014 for $350,000.
It has taken several years to get to this point in part because they have had to work with the federal government and the Army Corps of Engineers. The initial plan to recreate an actual island has changed. Instead, they will make a large lake around the island but it will not fully connect to the Missouri River.
Building along a riverfront always raises concerns about flooding. Currently, the mountain biking trails in the Bangert Island area are closed due to the rising waters of the Missouri River.
“We’re keeping the same cross section area, same amount of water will flow past here, we’re just going to reallocate the area that benefits development and nature,” said Temme.
The city says they have been working with the Army Corps of Engineers to identify a solution that allows the development of the area to flourish and provides ecosystem restoration for damages caused by channelization of the Missouri River.
The cost of Phase One is estimated at more than $15 million. Add Phase Two and the city estimates the cost at more than $52 million. But the mayor says it will bring in millions more. According to the website created by the city, they are looking into tax increment financing to help with the cost of the project.
Requests for proposals from developers will go out April 3, with a return date at the end of May. The city says they plan to hold meetings to get the public’s opinion.
