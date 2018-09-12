PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The City of Pevely has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who claimed he was beaten by three police officers in 2016.
Robert Golden Jr., of Festus, filed a lawsuit against the city and three officers alleging that he was beaten and left bruised and swollen in November 2016. The lawsuit was filed in January 2017 in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Missouri in St. Louis.
According to court records, the City of Pevely has admitted no wrongdoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.