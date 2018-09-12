MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The City of Maplewood will change its controversial nuisance ordinance that penalized residents for calling the police multiple times, following a settlement with the ACLU and ALCU of Missouri.
The ALCU sued the city of Maplewood and the law is being changed and will be officially adopted on Sept. 25.
The amended ordinance was introduced at Tuesday’s Maplewood city council meeting.
Previously, according to the ACLU, residents were given three times to call police regarding domestic violence or they could be penalized.
The ACLU and ACLU of Missouri filed the lawsuit in April 2017, on the behalf of Rosetta Watson, a domestic violence survivor who was prohibited from living in the city for six months because she called police for assistance.
“I thought calling 911 would help stop the abuse, but instead Maplewood punished me,” said Watson, the plaintiff in the suit. “I lost my home, my community, and my faith in police to provide protection. I want to make sure that other women in Maplewood do not suffer the way I did.”
News 4 spoke with Maplewood resident Kathy Elliot who said she suffers from depression and suicidal thoughts. Elliot says her behavioral health coordinator would sometimes call 911 on her behalf.
Elliott's landlord evicted her in 2016 after the city sent several notices about her occupancy permit hearing.
Will Jordan, Executive Director of Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council issued a statement on ACLU's Announcement of Settlement Against Maplewood Wednesday:
"We are happy the ACLU reached a settlement with the City of Maplewood about their nuisance ordinance. The settlement provides significant relief to Ms. Watson, just one of the many victims of a discriminatory and harmful ordinance that punishes residents simply seeking help. We are disappointed the settlement did not include a full repeal of the nuisance ordinance, but we are pleased to see meaningful changes to protect people with disabilities and survivors of domestic violence. However, we remain concerned that nuisance ordinances disproportionately affect people of color and we will continue monitoring Maplewood’s enforcement of the ordinance for fair housing violations.”
According to ACLU, The settlement requires the city of Maplewood to:
- Implement significant reforms to the ordinance, including adoption of broad protections for victims of crimes or those who seek emergency assistance
- Prohibit city officials from basing their nuisance decisions on calls to police for help
- Train city officials responsible for nuisance ordinance enforcement on domestic violence
- Share records regarding nuisance enforcement annually with the ACLU of Missouri until 2023
- Pay $137,000 in compensation and attorneys’ fees to Ms. Watson
For more information, click here.
