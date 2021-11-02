NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Cleanup efforts will begin at a vacant warhouse that caught fire in Jennings, city officials said.
The fire first broke out at a warehouse building on Xograph Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 8 a.m. Friday, the fire rekindled. The building was once used to manufacture bowling balls and store items for Kodak. Thursday, a hazmat team was called to the fire because there were still chemicals being housed inside of the building. Up to 20 different fire departments were on the scene assisting in extinguishing the fire. No injuries have been reported.
"The unfortunate incident is kind of speeding things up and exposing some things that we weren't aware of," said City Councilman Terry Wilson.
Wilson says the the now vacant warehouse is something the city inherited and has been trying to redevelop.
"The owner pretty much walked away," Wilson said. "We've been showing it and people that are interested in it, but a lot of people said it's too much work."
News 4 checked property records and found the city took possession in July 2018. Property records list the current condition of the building as poor. Wilson says the city knew there were barrels of chemicals in the basement of one of the warehouses, but in the three years since the city has owned the property, it never took an inventory of the chemicals.
"We didn't even know everything that was in there," Wilson said.
Thursday afternoon, officials on the scene stated they were evacuating west of the building to Lucas and Hunt and north to Hord Avenue. The Buzz Westfall Center shopping plaza was also evacuated. Schools within the Jennings School District were alerted, and they restricted outdoor activities.
Later Thursday afternoon, the hazmat team felt air quality had improved based on several readings, according to Deputy Chief Mark Flauter of the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District. As a result, the shelter in place and evacuation orders were lifted. Stores at the Buzz Westfall shopping center were allowed to reopen. Flauter said heavy smoke sparked the evacuations.
"Almost the entire interior of the building was on fire at one point," Flauter said.
According to Flauter crews have since learned the building held resins, urethanes and polyesters, which can all release toxic fumes if they catch fire.
"The chemicals did not ignite, there were no toxic fumes emitted," Flauter explained.
Wilson says the city has known about other issues with the building, with break-ins a problem for years.
"People go in and out of there and we had to have security over here all the time," he said.
He points back to the fire and says it's fueling a change the city knew it needed to make, but had not done yet.
"We were moving toward getting the building cleared up and cleaned out, so it's been a priority and it's not going to stop," Wilson said.
News 4 checked with the state and learned there's no current record of hazardous chemicals at the building. The city plans to start getting bids on Monday from companies to clean up the chemicals that are still in the building. On Tuesday, the City of Jennings will have crews on-site to get bids for removing chemicals.
