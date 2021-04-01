CDC study finds Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are 90% effective after two doses in real-world conditions

The Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines provide highly effective protection, according to a new report from the CDC. A pharmacist is shown injecting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into one of about 200 people who got their shots at First Baptist Church of Highland Park March 18, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.

 Chip Somodevilla

Florissant, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The City of Florissant and the Florissant Walgreens are partnering for a mass COVID-19 vaccination event later this month.

The vaccination event will take place on Wednesday, April 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the James J. Eagan Center at #1 James J. Eagan Center Drive. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered on Wednesday, May 12.

According to Florissant officials, Walgreens is working on a flyer that will have a QR code for those who wish to pre-register. The city will post the flyer once it is completed on their social media pages and website.

At the event, up to 600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Walk-ins will be accepted at the vaccination event while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.