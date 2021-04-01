Florissant, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The City of Florissant and the Florissant Walgreens are partnering for a mass COVID-19 vaccination event later this month.
The vaccination event will take place on Wednesday, April 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the James J. Eagan Center at #1 James J. Eagan Center Drive. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered on Wednesday, May 12.
Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
According to Florissant officials, Walgreens is working on a flyer that will have a QR code for those who wish to pre-register. The city will post the flyer once it is completed on their social media pages and website.
At the event, up to 600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Walk-ins will be accepted at the vaccination event while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.