Florissant, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The City of Florissant and the Florissant Walgreens are partnering for a mass COVID-19 vaccination event later this month.

The vaccination event will take place on Wednesday, April 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the James J. Eagan Center at #1 James J. Eagan Center Drive. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered on Wednesday, May 12.

According to Florissant officials, Walgreens is working on a flyer that will have a QR code for those who wish to pre-register. The city will post the flyer once it is completed on their social media pages and website.

At the event, up to 600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Walk-ins will be accepted at the vaccination event while supplies last.