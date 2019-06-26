FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The City of Ferguson has hired a new Chief of Police.
The city appointed Jason P. Armstrong to the helm of the department during their regularly scheduled City Council meeting June 25.
Armstrong reportedly began his law enforcement career in 2001 with the Forest Park, Georgia Police Department. He rose through the ranks at the department, eventually being named Interim Chief of Police.
During his time in Georgia, Armstrong focused on reducing crime and fostering positive community relations through community initiatives and partnerships.
Armstrong received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from North Carolina Central University and a Master’s degree in Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University.
Armstrong will begin his employment on July 8, 2019.
Armstrong replaces Delrish Moss, who stepped down in November so he could return to Florida to take care of a family member.
Between Moss' exit and Armstrong's first day, Assistant Police Chief Frank McCall took over as interim police chief.
