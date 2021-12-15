City of Edwardsville to honor Amazon warehouse victims killed during tornado's destruction

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Nearly one week after a EF-3 tornado rippled through Edwardsville, community leaders will hold a ceremony to honor the lives lost last week.

The City of Edwardsville will hold a ceremony at the Governor's Plaza on South Main Street to pay tribute to the six workers killed when the walls of the Amazon facility collapsed.

Friday’s deadly tornado leaves a hole in many hearts across the Metro East and St. Louis communities, as people start to learn more about the victims who died:

Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis

Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois

Clayton Lynn Cope 29, of Alton, Illinois

Etheria S. Hebb, 34 ,of St. Louis

Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois

Austin J. McEwen 26, Edwardsville, Illinois

The mayor also requested all flags to be lowered half-staff Wednesday morning until sunset Friday.