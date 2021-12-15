City of Edwardsville to honor Amazon warehouse victims killed during tornado's destruction

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Nearly one week after a EF-3 tornado rippled through Edwardsville, community leaders will hold a ceremony to honor the lives lost last week.
METRO EAST (KMOV.com) -- Carla Cope chokes up, remembering the last moments she spoke with h…
The City of Edwardsville will hold a ceremony at the Governor's Plaza on South Main Street to pay tribute to the six workers killed when the walls of the Amazon facility collapsed.
Friday’s deadly tornado leaves a hole in many hearts across the Metro East and St. Louis communities, as people start to learn more about the victims who died:
- Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis
- Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois
- Clayton Lynn Cope 29, of Alton, Illinois
- Etheria S. Hebb, 34 ,of St. Louis
- Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois
- Austin J. McEwen 26, Edwardsville, Illinois
The mayor also requested all flags to be lowered half-staff Wednesday morning until sunset Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.