DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The City of Des Peres is asking people to stop dumping AJAX into their fountain.
The city posted a video on Facebook showing bubbles coming out of the fountain.
“Yes, we appreciate a good practical joke. And yes, we love soap and use it frequently to keep our facilities clean and safe. That doesn't mean they should be mixed together. Please stop dumping AJAX into our beloved fountain! Sincerely, Des Peres staff,” read the post.
