BRENTWOOD (KMOV.com) - The city of Brentwood is looking to voters to help fund a massive development project that will tackle will longtime flood issues on Manchester.
Proposition B, a half-cent sales tax, will help fund Brentwood Bound. It’s several projects that focus on revitalizing parts of Brentwood.
There are three components to the plan: Deer Creek flood mitigation, improvements to Manchester Rd. and the addition of a railway connection to the Great Rivers Greenway.
The $79 million project will be funded in part by a sales tax increase on the April 2 ballot.
Much of the funding for the road project portion will come from MoDOT. Manchester Rd has long seen flooding issues when rain makes Deer Creek overflow. It’s caused numerous businesses to move away from Manchester near Hanley Road.
“Anything we can do to fix Manchester is good for Brentwood,” said Stew Clark, a supporter of the proposition.
Opponents worry raising the sales tax to one of the highest in the area will make people shop elsewhere.
If the plan is approved, construction will begin in 2020 and if all funding goals are met, the city says the project should be complete in three years.
To read more on how the flood plan will be impacted and how they plan to connect the Greenways, click here.
