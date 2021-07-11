BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local business says their being forced to shut their doors at the end of the month - after nearly 40 years - all because the city of Brentwood wants to build a parking lot.
Brentwood Material Company is right off Manchester on Brentwood Boulevard and has been helping people with their landscaping for decades. Now, the city of Brentwood is condemning the property to take it over as an access point for a greenway.
Officials say the park space will better control floods in the area but Lauren Muckler said their family business had no big problems with flooding and said the city won't budge on reconsidering the plan or paying them a fair price to buy new land and relocate.
"We just don't know what to do," Muckler said. "I think it's more frustrating because we don't have any plan of action. We don't have anywhere to go right now so if we could get a game plan together and they would help us, we would feel better, but it's definitely been really hard, especially for my parents."
They've got only until July 31 to shut down. News 4 has reached out to Brentwood officials, but we haven't heard back.
