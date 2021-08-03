BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The City of Belleville has purchased the former Lindenwood University-Belleville campus property.
The Belleville City Council approved the purchase at Monday’s meeting. The purchase includes the renovated school buildings, parking lots and dormitories.
“The City of Belleville certainly looks forward to planning the future of the former Lindenwood campus, so it is utilized to its full potential,” stated Mayor Patty Gregory.
The Belleville News Democrat reports the university paid $1 to purchase the land from the city in 2003. The city is reportedly paying $3 million to buy the land back.
