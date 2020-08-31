BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Metro East customers must wear face coverings during interactions with servers and other restaurant workers.
And the City of Belleville is making sure residents mask up.
The city is giving away 85,000 free surgical masks to residents, two masks per resident.
“We just want to do everything we can to get these numbers down,” said Mayor Mark Eckert.
Masks are available for pick-up at various spots throughout Belleville.
Those locations include:
- City Hall, 101 S. Illinois St.;
- Fire House #4, 1125 S. Illinois St.;
- Parks & Recreation, 510 W. Main St.;
- Community and General Assistance Office, 512 W. Main St.;
- Residential and Commercial Development Services, 407 E. Lincoln St.; and
- Belleville Police Department, 720 W. Main St.
For residents who are unable to travel to one of the above locations, aldermen in each ward will arrange to deliver masks to the resident’s home. For a list of aldermen and contact information, visit here.
