City of Arnold lifts precautionary boil advisory

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A precautionary boil order has been lifted for parts of the City of Arnold.

Christmas Eve morning a 10-inch water main broke, affecting several residents in the Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Jefferson County. Although the water was not believed to be contaminated, officials took precautions to ensure it was safe. Monday morning, city officials said the tested water was confirmed to be safe, prompting the boil advisory to be lifted.

Customers may experience cloudy water due to air in the lines. They are encouraged to run faucets for a few minutes to flush the air out.

