ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City Museum wants to help Blues fans prepare for Game 7.
The museum will open the side door to their 4th gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday so fans can spend time with “Mayhem on Ice” from the now-demolished Arena.
The artwork was created in 1967 and sat behind the bar at the Arena, according the City Museum in 2015. The piece shows a hockey play between the Blues and the Red Wings.
The tweet announcement from the City Museum states fans can pay their respects, meditate or touch the artwork to “get that piece of mind before game 7”.
Today & tomorrow from 10am till 4pm we’ll open the side door to our 4th gallery for any @StLouisBlues fan to stop by spend a few moments, pay their respects, meditate, or touch “Mayhem on Ice” from the old Arena. Get that piece of mind before game 7. #StanleyCupFinals #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/oqnBVGjEy6— City Museum (@citymuseum) June 11, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.