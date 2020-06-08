City Museum

In this Friday, Aug. 19, 2011 photo, Trisha Hoss, of Seattle, climbs to the second story rather than using the stairs at City Museum in St. Louis. The City Museum is an ever-evolving art project set in an old converted shoe warehouse. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City Museum will reopen to visitors on June 17.

The museum will reopen with a comprehensive safety plan in place and two 3-hour sessions per day. Only 400 visitors will be allowed per session to make it easy to spread out, explore, and get through lines in a timely manner.

Guests will be able to visit the entire museum, though some attractions, exhibits and galleries will be closed or operating in a limited capacity. All food and beverage kiosks, retail areas, slides and climbers will operate with lines supervised to maintain safe spacing.

Guests over the age of 9 will be required to wear masks, and those who cannot wear masks will be permitted to wear face shields.
 
Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at CityMuseum.org beginning June 11.
 
City Museum employees will participate in a health screening prior to each shift, including a temperature reading, before they enter the employee garage.
 
Employees will be required to wear masks.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.