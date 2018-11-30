ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City Museum will have a sensory friendly day on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for guests with autism disorders and sensory processing differences.
The day will include reduced lighting and noise, a designated quiet area, and hands-on experiences, according to a Facebook post.
The organization says they strive to provide a family-friendly and comfortable environment for all.
Tickets are $14 before tax.
To purchase a ticket or for more information, visit their website here.
