ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City Museum has been one of the World’s Coolest Places!
TIME for Kids compiled their 2019 list of the World’s 50 Coolest Places by seeking input from kids.
St. Louis’ City Museum was listed under the “play” category on the list alongside the Lego House in Denmark, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World and the ArcelorMittal Orbit in London.
Other categories on the list are “learn,” “explore” and “eat.” The Niagara Falls State Park, The Grand Canyon, U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Notre-Dame Cathedral and Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory were also named as some of the World’s Coolest Places under various categories.
Click here to view the complete list.
