ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City Museum is offering free general admission to mothers Sunday!
On Mother’s Day, moms will get free admission to the St. Louis attraction.
Just because you can get in free, doesn’t mean you have to bring your kids, the City Museum tweeted that you can bring some friends and even go alone because "It is your day."
Free general admissions for Mothers on Mother's Day. Just like every year, you don't have to bring your kids, just bring yourself. Maybe bring some friends. Or don't bring anyone. It is your day. Love you mom.— City Museum (@citymuseum) May 6, 2019
